Ignacio Osorio Appointed New Chief Executive of Ampere Energy

VALENCIA, Spain, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ignacio Osorio, a chemical engineer and MBA graduate from IE University, has been appointed Chief Executive of Ampere Energy, a Spanish company that is a leader in the Iberian Market for the commercialization of residential electric batteries.

Osorio's professional path has been in the Energy sector, engineering and the development of renewable energies. He started his professional career in Repsol, and during the last 6 years he has been the Director of the residential market for Lightsource Renewable Energy Ltd - one of the leaders in photovoltaic development on a global level -; and Executive Director of Iberia in POWEN (part of the Gestamp's group), in its Residential and C&I division.

Ignacio Osorio's incorporation into Ampere will meet the company's goal of driving growth at a national and international level and leading a new energy model based on self-consumption through intelligent energy management, consumer empowerment and developing models of P2P energy consumption based on blockchain technology.

Including Ignacio Osorio, there are now four members in Ampere Energy's management board with a background in Lightsource Renewable Energy. Other members include Alexandre Díez, Nick Boyle (who remains CEO of the British company) and Vicente López-Ibor Mayor (who was Chairman of Lightsource from its inception up until 2017 and now continues as Chairman of the Lightsource Foundation). All of them are also co-founders of Lightsource BP.

Ampere Energy has also reinforced its team of shareholders with the additions of José Alvarez, a Spanish entrepreneur from the health sector, President of SMY Group; and Michele Kearny, CEO of the Irish Energy Engineering group SEPAM.

The company has a presence in the Spanish, Portuguese (thanks to an alliance with the Grupo Casais) and Italian markets and it is currently exploring new channels of international growth in other European and American markets.