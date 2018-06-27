eCOMM Merchant Solutions has announced it is now operating in the UK and Greece as part of its planned expansion into Europe's vibrant Payments Industry

Today eCOMM Merchant Solutions, has confirmed it is now trading in three European countries and is at an advanced stage of preparations to trade in another two. Founded in 2014 by Irish entrepreneur Noel Moran, the company operates out of Navan, Ireland, and is licensed to transact in 35 countries across Europe.

The company is a '1-stop-shop' payments provider, enabling merchants to accept VISA and Mastercard payments via point of sale (POS) terminals as well as via its online eCommerce service. However, unlike many payment processors who can offer similar services, eCOMM is also a payment gateway, acquirer, underwriter and processor. This means it can carry out much of the back-office processing that others have to pay to outsource to third parties.

Speaking about the success of the business model, Founder and CEO Noel Moran said: "We have had good traction with our offerings in Ireland, the UK and Greece, so we are happy that the proposition is sound. Right now, we have 17 vacancies we are looking to fill as we continue with our expansion plans. Next for us will be to launch operations in Hungary and Cyprus, where we have been preparing the ground for some time. After that, we will work with more merchants right across Europe."

This is a time of great upheaval in the payments industry generally:

Services can be unbundled and re-combined to offer new more flexible payment options

Advances in technology have driven consumer expectations for a cashless, frictionless, low cost and personalised experience when they make or receive payments.

Legislation in the form of the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) and GDPR have empowered consumers and opened up huge opportunities for a new breed of FinTech companies.

Moran added, "The key here is to be able to support merchants in what their customers want to do."

Already eCOMM supports Android Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and also Alipay from the Alibaba Group in China. But Moran says it also has a number of projects in the pipeline which will allow merchants of any size to take advantage of the latest advances in payments technology.

About eCOMM Merchant Solutions

eCOMM Merchant Solutions enables its B2B customers to accept Mastercard and Visa payments. It offers merchants: Point of Sale (POS) terminals, e-commerce and mail order/telephone order services.

The company is a payment gateway, acquirer, underwriter and processor all in one. This has multiple benefits for its customers in terms of speed of processing, operational efficiencies and cost savings.

eCOMM Merchant Solutions is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

