Citi (NYSE:C), acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Autolus Therapeutics plc ("Autolus") as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme. Autolus' American Depositary Shares (ADSs) trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "AUTL." Each ADS represents one (1) ordinary share of Autolus.

"Citi is delighted to be appointed by Autolus as the depositary bank for its Nasdaq-listed ADR program," said Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi. "We are confident that we will be able to assist Autolus in expanding their investor outreach through the support of our Investor Relations Advisory team and our unparalleled equity distribution network."

About Autolus

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognise cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumours.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

