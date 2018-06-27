Buttercups, Bumble Bees and Beatles. New Research by Sudocrem Reveals Our Children Are Out of Touch With Nature

LONDON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Playing outside and discovering the world of nature is part of growing up - or is it? Do children still push aside logs to see what's crawling underneath? Are daisy chains part of playground life or a relic from the past?

Children are spending more time indoors than outside and they are missing out on exploring the natural world. In fact, research found that 1 in 9 British children have not visited a beach, park or forest in twelve months, and on average a British child only spends 4 hours a week playing in the great outdoors.[1]

This is why Sudocrem set up the award-winning Play More campaign, an initiative designed to encourage parents and children to get back in touch with nature. As part of the campaign, Sudocrem carried out a survey, asking 200 children between the ages of 4 to 8 years old to identify some of the creepy crawlies in Britain. The survey revealed that 89% of children were unable to recognise a butterfly, 51% didn't know what a bumblebee looks like and 29% didn't realise that bees make honey. [2]

Children are not only unable to identify some of the most distinctive insects, but they are also missing out on the adventure which comes with playing outside. 59% of those surveyed admitted that they had never climbed a tree, 89% didn't know what a buttercup was and 77% couldn't identify a sunflower.

According to children's TV presenter, naturalist and Play More ambassador Chris Packham, parents should be encouraging their children to explore the natural environment around them. "I was very fortunate when I was a child because I was encouraged to interact with the outdoors - looking under rocks and searching under logs and hedges to find creepy crawlies. If you just open your eyes, you'll see that there is an incredible natural world out there waiting to be discovered."

Teva's OTC Director, Ryan Ruscoe said, "Outdoor play is an important part of a child's learning and development process. As technology continues to become more of a presence in our children's lives, we have a duty to promote a balanced, healthy lifestyle and get kids out there having fun, discovering the world around them and learning more about nature."

[1] According to a government report, 'MENE: A pilot for an indicator of visits to the natural environment by children- results from years 1 to 2 (March 2013-February 2015)'.

[2] National report conducted by Sudocrem, April 2018.