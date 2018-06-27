Delta Point Inc. Wins Business Worldwide Magazine Award for Excellence in Sales and Consultancy

LONDON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

USA based consultancy Delta Point Inc. has been named 'Best Biopharmaceutical Sales and Consulting Firm' in Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) 2018 Brand of the Year awards. The awards recognise and reward organisations which have performed exceptionally over the previous twelve months and proven themselves to be dynamic forces within their industries. The judging panel look for world class brands that inspire, push boundaries, respond to challenges and are seen among their respective sectors as employers of choice.

Delta Point Inc. was chosen as the overall winner in its category due to its transformational approach to sales and customer relations. The award winning consultancy focuses on helping brands overcome the challenges of globalisation, from declining sales to new product launches and tackling competition.

CEO and founder Jerry Acuff leads a team of experienced executives who each bring an average of 20 years' experience in sales, marketing, learning & development and C-Suite. He says the secret to Delta Point's success is the team's combination of knowledge and dedication to delivering results.

The company's approach is to work hand in hand with customers; identifying pain points, delivering training and developing strategies that ensure success. Jerry Acuff told our reporter "Our focus is on first line sales managers as they are the primary driver in developing the selling skills of their employees. Research shows us they are the cornerstone of improving sales results."

The BWM judging panel was impressed by the wealth of experience and expertise Acuff and his team possess, along with their innovative approach and exceptional track record.

For more information about Delta Point Inc. www.deltapoint.com

An article on Delta Point Inc. can also be found on BWM website:https://www.bwmonline.com/2018/05/09/transforming-your-business-through-front-line-sales/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

http://www.bwmonline.com

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com



W: http://www.bwmonline.com