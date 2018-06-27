Atos signs global partnership to support the acceleration of the digitalization of the PSA Group and Opel-Vauxhall integration

Paris, June 27, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been selected by the PSA Group, French car manufacturer and innovative mobility solutions provider, to support the acceleration of the digital transformation of the Group and the integration of Opel-Vauxhall. This major 7-year contract draws on Atos' global centers of expertise and includes the resumption of PSA's IT activities in Argentina. The overall framework will cover all the entities of the PSA Group, across all its divisions and geographies.

Atos will accompany the PSA Group in its digital transformation ambitions in order to create value across the manufacturer's entire value chain, from design to post-sales service.

As part of this global digital industrialization project, Atos will contribute to the evolution of the car manufacturer's range of applications to reduce delays in the availability of new digital applications while lowering maintenance costs.

This partnership is part of the manufacturer's 'Push to Pass' strategic growth plan, which aims to meet client demand for mobility and aims to anticipate the changes in usage patterns in the automotive sector.

This new contract is in addition to the one signed with the PSA Finance Bank (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_11_22/atos-awarded-major-contract-accelerate-psa-finance-banks-digital-transformation) in November 2017 and makes Atos a major digital partner in the PSA Group.

"We found in Atos, a partner with a global scope bringing together solidity, digital expertise and know-how in the automotive sector. We rely on this partnership to take us an additional leap forward in our operational excellence", says Jean-Luc Perrard, Group SVP and DDCE Directer PSA Groupe.

Eric Grall, Senior Executive VP, Head of Global Operations adds: "We are proud to be able to contribute to the performance of the PSA Group and to the successful integration of Opel-Vauxhall. The implementation of this global digital transformation framework will enable PSA Group's customers to benefit from the best digital experience on the market."

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

