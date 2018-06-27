

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission on Tuesday announced that it has opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Belgium -based Solvay's global nylon business by German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK). The investigation is under the EU Merger Regulation.



The proposed deal involves Solvay and BASF, two companies active in the nylon industry, where both manufacture nylon compounds and nylon fibres.



The Commission is concerned that the merger may reduce competition in the supply of key inputs in the nylon production chain.



In a statement, the commission noted that Solvay is currently the only manufacturer in the European Economic Area with production assets at all levels of the nylon production chain, from ADN to nylon compounds and nylon fibres.



BASF is also vertically integrated, but does not produce ADN.



Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said, 'Nylon is used in everyday products like clothes, sports shoes and carpets. But it's also an important industrial input, for example contributing to make lighter engines and cars. However, only a few manufacturers provide essential inputs to produce different nylon products, so we need to carefully assess whether the proposed acquisition would lead to higher prices or less choice for European businesses and, ultimately, consumers.'



The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the effects of this transaction to determine whether its initial competition concerns are confirmed.



The Commission now has 90 working days, until October 31 to take a decision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX