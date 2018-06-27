InventoryClub, the world's first peer to peer inventory finance marketplace connecting Commonwealth merchants with a global pool of financial backers, has announced its latest development.

VNTPay is a new digital wallet which enables users to store and transfer VNT and XLM at the touch of a button. The user friendly, efficient and ultra-secure application has been created to enable users to manage their VNT, removing the need for trusted third-party intermediaries. It costs nothing to use and facilitates the fast flow of cryptocurrency; bridging the gap between the power of Blockchain and those who can truly benefit from it.

Built on the Stellar Network which serves to promote financial access and inclusion, InventoryClub's Ventory (VNT) platform tokens pack the same punch as Stellar Lumens (XLM) and control the flow of funds in and out of the proposals marketplace. Tokens give users access to the InventoryVault where they can download the blockchain and participate in round robins, as well as review historic transactions.

Benefits include a built in decentralized exchange, fast transactions, enhanced security and cost efficiency only possible with the use of distributed ledger technologies, so members, merchants and users have peace of mind that their assets are safe.

VNTPay provides opportunities not only for the 2.3 billion people of the Commonwealth but beyond. The InventoryClub ecosystem which VNTPay is a part of, connects fledgling and established merchants with financial backers from anywhere in the world, ranging from large corporations to students and stay at home mums, at the same time enabling users to send funds to friends, family and business associates within seconds.

Members, using VNTPay, have access to a wealth of investment opportunities by financing Commonwealth proposals known as Inventory Finance Agreements or IFAs, whilst merchants can instantly receive their share of profits to store, transfer or re-invest into other projects by becoming members themselves. Members and Merchants can also purchase XVT, while all users will benefit from real-time purchases on InventoryClubs Commwea marketplace.

Founder and CEO Terry Igharoro said, "VNT is the lifeblood of the InventoryClub ecosystem, flowing from its core and enabling members from the global community to finance merchants of the commonwealth."

The wallet will be available on both the Apple and Play Stores.

Further information can be found online, visit vntpay.co

