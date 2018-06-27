The "France Pea Protein Market 2018-2023 Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pea protein market of France one of the fastest developing market in the region. Growing demand of plant-based protein estimates the market revenue to reach at $4.9 million by 2023.

The market is mainly driven by increasing population adopting vegan and vegetarian diet in the country. In recent years, the number of products containing plant-based ingredients has significantly increased. France is well-known for its wide range of bakery and confectionery items to the world.

Growing experiments and researches have been carried out in France to make baked goods healthier by substituting the ingredients containing high fat, gluten and cholesterol with other nutritional and functional ingredients. The application of plant-based protein including pea protein across wide variety of confectionery items such as chocolates, candies, muffins and others has increased considering the switch to healthy diet.

Growing application of pea protein across wide range of food products particularly in infant formulas, bakery and confectionery items projected the market revenue of pea protein application in food to reach around $2 million by 2023. Similarly, the beverage manufacturers have also increased the application of pea protein in making various products.

Roquette Freres S.A. is one of the leading global player in pea protein industry. The company is headquartered in France and has an operation in more than 40 countries across the globe. The company develops wide range of pea protein with the brand name NUTRALYS which includes the products from all the types of pea proteins such as isolates, concentrate, hydrolyzed and textured.

Sotexpro is another leading player from France in the of pea protein market. Its product portfolio contains wide range of pea protein products which are used as the applications in food, beverage, animal feed and dietary supplement industry.

Industry Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand of plant based protein from vegan/vegetarian population

Rising Health consciousness especially in developing countries

Increasing demand for lactose-free, gluten free protein products

Restraints

High cost of production

Growing threat from substitute products

Low awareness about the pea protein based products

Opportunities

Growing applications in sports nutrition weight management

Rising demand for plant based protein in food and beverage industry

