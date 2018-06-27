Party Like a Boss as LaBa360.co.uk Launches With First EPL Sponsorship

LONDON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New gaming brand to unveil EPL shirt sponsorship with "Party Like a Boss" promotion offering 10 lucky players VIP day out to celebrate UK launch.

New gaming and betting brand LaBa360.co.uk will be celebrating its launch and Premier League shirt sponsorship deal next week (week commencing 2 July) by offering players a chance to guess which team it will be partnering with from the start of the next football season.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/711856/LaBa360_Logo.jpg )



As a welcome offer, LaBa360 will be running an amazing promotion: 'Party Like a Boss' will offer one lucky winner and nine friends the opportunity to be taken to the sponsorship party, where they will spend the day partying in the Director's box at LaBa360's partner football club.

Shedding light on the brand name, Angelika Tang, Director of LaBa360.co.uk, explained: "There's an interesting story behind our choice of brand name. We'll be talking about the Legend of LaBa360 throughout the season, but for now we'll just say that 'LaBa' was the nickname of a very lucky gambler in the late 1800s in China. And we're bringing that legendary luck to players, starting with this amazing promotion to celebrate our launch and shirt sponsorship."

To enter, players just need to go to our Facebook page or Twitter to enter the draw and they could be spending a whole day partying like a boss with nine of their friends. We would require some details from the winners, like their home town and platform username.

All players need to enter before July 1.

Hint: LaBa360's partner club had a fantastic 2017-18 season and a number of the club's players were called up to England for Russia 2018. Another hint: some of those players are on stand by but one is in the squad. Some would say he is one of the luckiest players ever, considering where he was playing not that long ago. Hence LaBa360's alignment with the club, legendarily lucky.

Terms and conditions apply. All players must be over 18 to participate. No purchase is required but all participants do need to enter either via LaBa360.co.uk or our Facebook or Twitter feeds.

Get the season started right. Get the season started lucky.

Enjoy the legendary luck of the - LaBa360.co.uk

LaBa360 News

LaBa360 Promo

LaBa360 Facebook page

LaBa360 Twitter

Contact: Angelika Tang, media@laba360.co.uk