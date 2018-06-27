BH Global Limited - Director Declaration
London, June 27
BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
27 June 2016
The Company announces that with effect from 1 July 2018, Julia Chapman, a Director of the Company will join the board of SANNE Group plc, a company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
