Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27.06.2018
BH Global Limited - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 27

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

27 June 2016

The Company announces that with effect from 1 July 2018, Julia Chapman, a Director of the Company will join the board of SANNE Group plc, a company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL


Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
END


