BH Global Limited - Director Declaration

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14





DIRECTOR DECLARATION

27 June 2016

The Company announces that with effect from 1 July 2018, Julia Chapman, a Director of the Company will join the board of SANNE Group plc, a company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R.





