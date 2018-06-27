Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, June 27, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID., a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced that the company will showcase its ground-breaking fingerprint authentication scanner featuring ultra-slim sensor and wireless technology at SDW 2018 in London on June 26.The new FAP20-compliant BioMini Slim 2S fingerprint scanner provides a number of industry-leading features under its sleek design. Featuring range-leading powerful 1.0GHz CPU, BioMini Slim 2S provides high-speed extraction and matching of fingerprints on the scanner. To improve user convenience, BioMini Slim 2S supports true plug-n-play by featuring HID (human interface device) protocol. HID protocol enables users to scan fingers immediately after physical connection of USB plug without any set-up or installation steps. BioMini Slim 2S also provides enhanced versatility with pre-loaded web-server hence enables users to operate web-based applications from their mobile devices or PCs regardless of their OS type.BioMini Slim 2S also provides rugged IP65-rated dust and waterproof structure and equipped with latest 500dpi slim optical sensor featuring Suprema's advanced LFD (Live Fingerprint Detection) technology to prevent spoofing frauds. Moreover BioMini Slim 2S maintains the highest standards by complying FBI PIV/FIPS201 and mobile ID FAP20 certifications and even enables users to capture fingerprints under harsh environmental conditions as well as direct sunlight up to 100,000 LUX."The new BioMini Slim 2S is designed to provide the best reliable fingerprint authentication performance over dynamic environments such as outdoor and mobile situations. At Suprema ID, our commitment is focused to ensure consistent performance and usability over dynamic environments," said Bogun Park, CEO at Suprema ID.At the show, Suprema will present full demonstrations of its BioMini series authentication scanners as well as RealScan series FBI-certified fingerprint enrollment scanners. To experience more on Suprema ID's products and solution, please visit Suprema ID stand (L79) at SDW 2018 or book a demo at www.suprema-id.com.About Suprema IDSuprema ID is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining the world's renowned biometric algorithm with superior engineering, Suprema ID continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema ID's extensive range of portfolio includes fingerprint enrollment scanners, fingerprint authentication scanners, fingerprint embedded modules and ePassport readers. Suprema has provided national ID projects in more than 20 countries and over 1 billion people in the world are using Suprema ID's fingerprinting technology. For more information, please visit www.suprema-id.com.Source: Suprema IDContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.