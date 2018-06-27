

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended losses from the previous session on Wednesday as fears of a global trade war continued to weigh on markets.



The benchmark DAX was down 88 points or 0.72 percent at 12,146 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Automakers extended recent losses on tariff concerns, with BMW and Daimler losing 1.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively.



BASF shed 0.7 percent. The European Commission has announced that it has opened an in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Belgium -based Solvay's global nylon business by the German chemicals giant.



