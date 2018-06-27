Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-06-27 11:25 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the LR Commercial Law Point 268. and 269. the Board of JSC "Grobina" (Reg. No. 40003017297) announces the annual shareholders' meeting to be held on 30th of July 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Lapsu street 3, Dubeni, parish Grobina, region Grobina (2nd floor, hall), with the following agenda: 1. Management report about activity results of 2017. 2. The Council's report to the shareholders' meeting about activities in 2017 reporting period; 3. Approval of the Annual Report of 2017. 4. Election of new council of JSC "Grobina". 5. Approval of the auditor for 2018. With this the Board of JSC "Grobina" informs that: 1. Currently the total amount of voting shares is 500 000; 2. Within seven days from publication of this announcement the shareholders, who own at least one twentieth of the share capital, may request the Board for additional topics to be included in the meeting agenda; 3. Shareholders may propose their draft decisions for the meeting agenda by submitting them to JSC "Grobina" by 5th of July 2018;; 4. If a shareholder submits to the Board a written request for information of the meeting agenda topics no later than 7 days before the shareholders' meeting, the Board provides the shareholder with this information no later than 3 days before the shareholders' meeting. 5. The shareholders may participate in the meeting personally or by intermediation of their legal representative. To register, shareholders must have their passport or another document proving their identity. The representatives and authorized person must submit their passport or another document proving their identity and the power of attorney from the represented shareholder (forms available in the attachment, on the homepage of JSC "Grobina" www.asgrobina.lv or on JSC "Nasdaq Riga" homepage http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com, as well as at the administration office of JSC "Grobina" - Lapsu street 3, Dubeni, parish Grobina, region Grobina), or the legal representative must provide a document proving the power of attorney. The power of attorney must be submitted before the start of the meeting. The power of attorney submitted by a natural person must be notarized or approved by the Board member of JSC "Grobina". 6. The record date of the shareholders meeting on 30th of July, 2018 is 20th of July, 2018. The record date is a date of six working days before the shareholders meeting. The number of shares the shareholder holds to participate in the meeting is fixed at the end of this date. 7. The shareholders may familiarise themselves with the draft decisions prepared by the Board of JSC "Grobina" starting from 27th of June 2018, until the meeting date at the administration office of JSC "Grobina" - Lapsu street 3, Dubeni, parish Grobina, region Grobina on working days from 9.00 a.m. till 12.00 midday, or by booking an appointment, by calling +371 67869511, as well as the draft decisions will be available electronically on the homepage of JSC "Grobina", JSC "Nasdaq Riga" and Latvian Financial and Capital Market Commission. 8. The shareholders' registration for the meeting is from 1:30 p.m. till 1:45 p.m. at the venue of the meeting. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684155