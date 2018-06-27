Group press release | Zurich, Switzerland, 27 June 2018

ABB and Ballard Power Systems to jointly develop zero-emission fuel cell power plant for shipping industry

ABB, the pioneering technology leader, and Ballard Power Systems, the leading global provider of innovative clean energy fuel cell solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on developing the next-generation fuel cell power system for sustainable marine e-mobility.

The fuel cell power system, to be jointly designed, developed and validated by ABB and Ballard Power Systems, is anticipated to play a significant part in accelerating the industry-wide adoption of sustainable solutions for marine e-mobility, and help ship-owners meet the increasing demands for clean operations.

ABB and Ballard Power Systems will leverage the existing kilowatt-scale fuel cell technologies and optimize them to create a pioneering megawatt-scale solution suitable for powering larger ships. With an electrical generating capacity of 3MW (4000 HP), the new system will fit within a single module no bigger in size than a traditional marine engine running on fossil fuels.

"This MoU is a significant next step in our ongoing relationship with ABB, the innovative market leader in marine solutions," said Rob Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer at Ballard Power Systems. "The rapidly evolving marine market represents an exciting growth opportunity for zero-emission fuel cell technology. And, Ballard's prior development and deployment of megawatt-scale containerized PEM fuel cell systems for land-based use gives us the critical experience and knowledge to collaborate effectively on the development of clean energy solutions for key marine market applications."

Fuel cell systems can have various applications for vessels, such as providing power for a ship's hotel operations during the time of docking, or for powering the propulsion when ships are at sea. During the initial phase, the collaboration will focus on the development of fuel cell power systems for passenger vessels.

The proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEM) convert the chemical energy from hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction. They involve no combustion, converting fuel directly to electricity, heat and clean water. With the use of renewables to produce the hydrogen, the entire energy chain can be clean.

"The next generation of ships - electric, digital and connected - will require energy sources that are not only able to meet the increasing demands for fuel efficiency, but will also enable cleaner and safer shipping," said Peter Terwiesch, president ABB's Industrial Automation division. "We are excited to collaborate with Ballard Power Systems on driving the development of the next-generation fuel cell technology that will power the vessels of the future."

ABB is already actively involved in collaborative development of the fuel cell technology for marine applications, including research, testing and a pilot installation implementation.

ABB is one of the world's leading enablers of sustainable transportation, including marine vessels. ABB's role as a front runner in clean-transportation technologies is to equip the marine industry with electric, digital and connected solutions that maximize the full potential of vessels and ultimately enable a safe, efficient and sustainable maritime industry.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com