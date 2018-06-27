In a significant development, two major international solar coalitions - the Global Solar Council (GSC) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) - signed an MoU for the cooperation and collaboration of solar growth in all ISA-member countries. Pranav Mehta from the GSC talks to pv magazine about the move.Signed by Mr. Pranav Mehta, President Elect, GSC, and Mr. Upendra Tripathy, Interim Director General of ISA, in Munich, Germany, at the Smarter E event last week, the agreement aims to promote technologies and investment in the solar sector, enhance income generation for the poor, develop innovative ...

