

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares gave up initial gains to turn lower on Wednesday after a report showed that U.K. house prices increased at a slower pace in June.



According to data from Nationwide Building Society, house prices grew 2 percent year-on-year in June, following May's 2.4 percent increase. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was faster than the expected 1.7 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 16 points or 0.21 percent at 7,521 in late opening deals after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Shares of Xaar plunged around 13 percent after the provider of industrial inkjet technology warned on its legacy ceramics business performance, saying that it is likely that full-year expectation of revenues in the ceramics market will not be achieved.



Distribution and outsourcing group Bunzl tumbled 3 percent. The company said that its overall trading is consistent with expectations at the time of the first quarter trading statement in April.



BP Plc rose over 1 percent and Tullow Oil advanced 1.5 percent as oil prices climbed on supply disruptions in Canada, falling U.S. crude investors and uncertainty over Libyan exports.



Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, the United States has told all countries to stop buying Iranian crude from November.



Costa Coffee owner Whitbread rallied 2.2 percent after the company reported a 3.2 percent rise in first-quarter Group total sales.



Developer Countryside Properties rose half a percent after saying that current trading to week 38 was in line with expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX