eSports.com Presents: Borussia Dortmund

HAMBURG, Germany, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cooperation agreed; Focus on fans in Asia and the USA

The young platform eSports.com (http://www.esports.com) and football Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are looking forward to a cooperation of at least three years. BVB Managing Director Carsten Cramer and eSports.com CEO Michael Broda have agreed special offers to fans of BVB on eSports.com; The partnership is mainly used to activate the young target group of those interested in eSports - for example, tournaments with professional players are planned for well-known eSports titles. It is no longer a secret that professional footballers not only play football on the console.

Carsten Cramer comments: "With our new partner eSports.com, we have found an ideal platform to reach the increasingly important target group of eSports enthusiasts. Above all, it is important for us to place our core business - football - with this target group. Of course, a website with millions of coverage and a selective clientele is ideal. Both partners and especially the fans will benefit, and I look forward to working with them."

Michael Broda is also pleased: "The networks and fans of Borussia complement each other very well with our existing cooperations in the American and Asian regions. We both want to use the huge potential of these markets - that's why it's obvious to work on this together."

Further details on the cooperation will be announced in the coming weeks.

About eSports.com

eSports.com is to become the largest eSports portal in the world. The platform will provide professional coaching, take celebrity charity tournaments, comprehensive statistics, live coverage and sports journalism around the world of eSports to a new level. The portal will also make it possible to share, collaborate, rate or simply enjoy content. http://www.esports.com.

