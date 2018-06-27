Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 26-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2015.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 2033.45p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1965.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 1984.16p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---