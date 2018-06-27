Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

In 2018, PSA Retail planned to hire 700 employees in France on permanent contracts to meet its growth objectives and ambitious financial results targets. Halfway through the year, nearly 400 people have already been hired across the different job families. In a sector where the employment market is tight (automotive distribution), PSA Retail is ramping up its search for the best employees.

Collaboration with French start-up Flatchr to optimise recruitment campaigns

Videos released to illustrate the different types of jobs that need to be filled

Acquiring the best skills: a strategic objective to support operational performance

PSA Retail intends to be the benchmark for service quality in the field of automotive distributionand its different businesses: new vehicles, second-hand vehicles, aftersales service, spare parts distribution and rental services. With 700 new hires planned for France in 2018, a total of 400 people have already been hired at the mid-point of the year.

To meet its automotive distribution hiring needs, PSA Retail is mainly looking for people to fill after-sales advisor positions, on an equal opportunity basis. Future employees must be passionate about cars, with skills such as a customer-focused approach, versatility, adaptability, team spirit and a proven taste for organising and monitoring records. The ability to use digital tools is also an asset.

Joining PSA Retail means joining a dynamic and growing automotive distribution group. Career development is also possible in service management and sales outlet positions, with potential gateways into other jobs at Groupe PSA and its brands.

Improving recruitment campaign efficiency: a partnership with French start-up Flatchr

By choosing to collaborate with Flatchr, PSA Retail is supported by a platform which enables it to:

Create job advertisements and circulate them on multiple specialised sites (Indeed, APEC, Pôle Emploi, Jobs Etudiants, le Bon Coin, etc.)

Manage all CVs in a single place

Find our job vacancies on our dedicated page.

Videos on social media about PSA Retail jobs

To raise awareness of PSA Retail jobs and promote them, videos will be released gradually over the coming weeks on the PSA Retail YouTube channel, LinkedIn page and Facebook page.

Claudia Constant, Human Resources Director of PSA Retail, said: "PSA Retail is Groupe PSA's no. 1 recruiter.The jobs we offer are exciting because they represent the first point of contact for our customers with the Group and its brands.Experience in retail has become valuable for those looking to build a career in the Group.Join a dynamic distribution group that guarantees continuous training and certification through the PSA Retail Academy.

About PSA Retail

PSA Retail is the carmaker-owned automotive distribution group of Groupe PSA. The second-largest automotive distribution group in Europe, it has a staff of 10,180 professionals. In 2017, PSA Retail sold 508,000 new and second-hand vehicles in 11 countries via 277 plants and outlets, generated revenue of €7.7 billion, delivered more than 4.7 million hours of after-sales service and sold €1.4 billion in spare parts.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA& @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005561/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

PSA Retail

Marc Bocqué, +33 6 80 21 87 03

marc.bocque@mpsa.com