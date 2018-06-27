sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,47 Euro		+0,62
+2,97 %
WKN: A2JHX3 ISIN: US72582H1077 Ticker-Symbol: PI0 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,558
21,845
12:48
21,59
21,73
12:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIVOTAL SOFTWARE INC21,47+2,97 %