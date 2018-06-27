

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as fears of a global trade war continued to keep investors nervous.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.6 percent at 375 in late opening deals after closing little changed with a positive bias the previous day.



The German DAX was also losing 0.6 percent while France's CAC 40 index was down half a percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent, giving up earlier gains after a report showed that U.K. house prices increased at a slower pace in June.



According to data from Nationwide Building Society, house prices grew 2 percent year-on-year in June, following May's 2.4 percent increase. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was faster than the expected 1.7 percent.



Elsewhere, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed that France's consumer sentiment weakened in June to the lowest level in nearly a year. The consumer confidence index dropped to 97 from 99 in May, which was revised down from 100.



Belgian biotechnology company ThromboGenics slumped 4.5 percent after the company announced its intention to change its name to 'Oxurion NV'.



Shares of Xaar plunged around 13 percent in London after the provider of industrial inkjet technology warned on its legacy ceramics business performance, saying that it is likely that full-year expectation of revenues in the ceramics market will not be achieved.



Total SA rose 0.6 percent, BP Plc gained over 1 percent and Tullow Oil advanced 1.5 percent as oil prices climbed on supply disruptions in Canada, falling U.S. crude investors and uncertainty over Libyan exports.



Meanwhile, in an unprecedented move, the United States has told all countries to stop buying Iranian crude from November.



Costa Coffee owner Whitbread rallied 2.2 percent after the company reported a 3.2 percent rise in first-quarter Group total sales.



French gas utility Rubis slumped almost 6 percent after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock.



