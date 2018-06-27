

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened for the first time in three months in June, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 116.2 in June from May's 9-month low of 113.9, which was revised up from 113.7. The expected score was 113.3.



The economic and future components improved in June, while personal and current components maintained a slightly negative trend for the third straight month.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index rose to 105.4 in June from 104.6 in May.



Among components, the index measuring confidence in the manufacturing sector dropped 106.9 from 107.6. Meanwhile, the morale improved in retail trade and market services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX