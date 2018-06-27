Aexonis, an innovator of IoT mediation and management software for MVNEs MVNOs, and JpU, a leading provider of virtual mobile core technology announced today the signing of a partnership agreement at IoT TechExpo Europe 2018. The partnership between the two companies enables any organization to easily become an IoT operator or enabler by rapid implementation of use-case driven IoT deployments with a full array of Cellular IoT applications and devices.

JpU's HyperCore technology provides Aexonis the ability to leverage any type of cellular network for IoT deployment including 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and NB-IoT. With this broadened capability, Aexonis can offer organizations a simple way to build use-case driven IoT deployments that leverage any cellular technology with LoRaWAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

"With the integration of the JpU virtualized cellular core, Aexonis can now provide key mediation and common user interface and management capabilities for IoT deployments that may require any combination of RF technologies," said Frederick Reynolds, vice president of marketing at Aexonis. "The flexibility of JpU's mobile core allows us to leverage it for both access and backhaul, as well as IoT and communications services where required."

"We are pleased to form a close strategic relationship with Aexonis as their technology is complimentary and market focus aligns perfectly with JpU," said Jonathan Schwartz, chief executive officer. "Both companies are focused on making IoT easier and cost-effective for network operators and the enterprise alike, while our joint solution set is applicable for deployment in a wide range of market verticals."

Aexonis's CemTore is an open, virtualized IoT mediation and management software suite that can bring together a variety of IoT protocols, technologies, devices and applications and make them work together intelligently as one comprehensive holistic deployment. The virtualized software suite reduces the number of management systems to one by combining radio frequency management, network infrastructure, device management, and data security and analysis into one user interface. CemTore's industry-first IoT mediation engine future-proofs deployments by giving both the operator and enterprise account the capability to easily and transparently make changes to IoT network and device hardware or application software without disruption of services. Regardless of combination of RF technologies, CemTore is architected to ensure the highest level of data security, and multi-jurisdiction and cyber Intelligence compliance.

About JpU

Established in 2015, JpU Ltd. is a technology company that develops a purpose-built mobile network and security platform to support businesses operating in the IoT and M2M industries. JpU technology enables mobile operators, device manufacturers and enterprise IoT providers to leverage the mobile core infrastructure to develop new business models, scale operations for any volume of traffic, and ensure security for connected edge devices.

About Aexonis

Founded in 2017, Aexonis is the leader in IoT mediation and management software. With research and development facilities in Paris, France, and Dallas, Texas, the company's mission is to take the complexity and cost out of deploying IoT and help open the market to a wider array of service providers, commercial enterprises, and public service organizations. Within Aexonis' France operations, the company manages the industry's first live air IoT interoperability center of excellence where its mediation and management software work with best in class applications, intelligent devices, and radio frequency (RF) network infrastructure to help organizations prove out cost-effective deployment alternatives. For more information, visit www.aexonis.com.

