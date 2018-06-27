The "Europe Major Depression Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Major Depression epidemiology, Major Depression diagnosed patients, and Major Depression treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Major Depression derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Major Depression, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Major Depression market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Major Depression prevalence, Major Depression diagnosis rate, and Major Depression treatment rate for the period 2017 2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Major Depression: Disease Definition

2. Major Depression Patient Flow in Europe

3. Major Depression Patient Flow in Germany

4. Major Depression Patient Flow in France

5. Major Depression Patient Flow in Spain

6. Major Depression Patient Flow in Italy

7. Major Depression Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sbxqpg/europe_major?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005590/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Mental Disorders Drugs