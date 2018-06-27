

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $69.6 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $151.3 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $195.9 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.97 billion from $1.86 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $195.9 Mln. vs. $157.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.



