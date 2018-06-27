

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at the weakest pace in one-and-a-half years in June, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 56.6 in June from 57.3 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



This slowdown in growth mainly reflected slower job creation, while new business growth was unchanged from May's recent low.



At the same time, output growth accelerated slightly in June, but remained softer than the recent trend.



On the price front, input cost inflation quickened to a 5-month high in June, driven by higher prices of metals, plastics, wood and packaging. This led to another strong increase in output prices.



