Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces Mermaid Mythological Munzee

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today released a new Mermaid Mythological Munzee for their flagship mobile game Munzee. A limited number of virtual game pieces have now been released for sale in the Freeze Tag online store.

The Mermaid is a Mythological Munzee that travels around the world bouncing on regular Munzees, Water Mystery Munzees and physical Jewel Munzees. Each individually numbered Mermaid Mythological Munzee is purchased by a player. That virtual game piece then travels around the worldwide map to be captured by other players.

The release of the Mermaid includes new features for the Mythological line of game pieces. In the past, Mythological Munzees would bounce every 12 hours or when captured, but the Mermaid introduces the ability for owners to "nudge" the myth, causing it to move to a new location, up to three times per day. Players will also be able to rename their Mythological Mermaid Munzees which has not been possible on previous myths. Both the nudge and renaming capabilities are features that were suggested by the vibrant Munzee community.

"There's a thrill to tracking mythical creatures to real world locations, as we've seen other location-based games adopt the same gameplay," said Rob Vardeman, President of Gameplay for Freeze Tag. "Since the release of the Unicorn Mythological Munzee in 2015, the Myths have become a huge part of the Munzee game and the continued demand means even more Myths are coming soon."

Similar to last week's update to the Pouch Creature point system, the points for capturing and deploying a Mermaid Mythological Munzee have also increased. Points have been updated for other Mythological Munzees including the Unicorn, Yeti, Hydra and more, but these updates are only applicable to Myths that land on physical Munzees.

The point updates for both Pouch Creatures and Mythological Munzees are part of a larger plan to update point structures within the Munzee game. More information regarding point system changes will be announced in the coming months leading up to the release of the Munzee app update, which is currently in development.

