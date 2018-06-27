Riot Blockchain, Inc.: RIOT Selected to Join the Russell Microcap Index

CASTLE ROCK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 / Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (the "Company") announced that it was selected to be added to the Russell Microcap Index effective after the U.S. market opened on June 25, 2018, when the Index reconstituted.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell U.S. Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, please go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other internally developed businesses, as well as through potential joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. For more information, visit http://www.RiotBlockchain.com/.

