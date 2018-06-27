

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation accelerated in June after easing in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in June, faster than May's 2.0 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.6 percent from May, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



The consumer price index less housing cost increased 1.1 percent annually and by 0.5 percent monthly in June.



