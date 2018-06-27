sprite-preloader
VOLKSWAGEN Breaks Time Record at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Using ANSYS Technology

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen Motorsport shattered the time record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with the help of ANSYS' (NASDAQ: ANSS) Pervasive Engineering Simulation solutions. Finishing in 7.57.148 minutes, Volkswagen Driver Romain Dumas (F) crossed the finish line in Volkswagen's first-ever, fully-electric race car, the I.D. R Pikes Peak - a next-generation racecar developed with ANSYS simulation solutions.

With ANSYS solutions, Volkswagen Motorsport engineers conducted complete virtual drive tests of the entire race and optimized battery cooling system with minimal weight and aerodynamic drag loss. ANSYS solutions also enabled engineers to replicate the course's extreme driving conditions.

"Behind the wheel of the 680-horsepower sports car prototype, Dumas mastered the track and the battery cooling system performed precisely as our simulations predicted," said François-Xavier Demaison, technical director at Volkswagen Motorsport and I.D. R Pikes Peak project. "ANSYS provided us the competitive edge to outperform the high altitude and challenging turns and set a new world record."

"Together, Volkswagen and ANSYS achieved the perfect combination of energy management, electric propulsion and aerodynamics to set the record at Pikes Peak," said Shane Emswiler, vice president and general manager at ANSYS. "Dumas' world-class driving, Volkswagen's groundbreaking vehicle design and ANSYS' industry leading multiphysics solutions created an unstoppable force on the track. We congratulate the team and look forward to further innovating and setting more electric vehicle records together."

Contact

Amy Pietzak
+1-724-820-4367
amy.pietzak@ansys.com

Investors
Annette Arribas
+1-724-820-3700
annette.arribas@ansys.com

