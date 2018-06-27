

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $354.4 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $408.9 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, General Mills reported adjusted earnings of $469.7 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $3.89 billion from $3.81 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $469.7 Mln. vs. $430.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $3.89 Bln vs. $3.81 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX