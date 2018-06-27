Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Expected to Reach $24,532 Million by 2025

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Supply Chain Management Software market by deployment model, user type, industry vertical and product type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025", the global supply chain management software market was valued at $10,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $24,532 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2018 to 2025. In 2016, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market.

Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility majorly contribute towards the growth of the market. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns hamper the growth of the supply chain management software market.

Based on user type, large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of SCM software to integrate these software into their existing software and inventories. Furthermore, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based SCM software, as it provides cost-effective and efficient solution for SMEs.

The global supply chain management software market was led by the transportation & logistics segment in 2016, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of SCM software among retailers to gain competitive advantage, due to rise in competition between e-commerce and omnichannel players.

In 2016, the global market was dominated by the supply chain planning segment, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, the warehouse management systems segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to rise in demand for extended warehouse management system to support in-store inventory and order management.

Key Findings of the Supply Chain Management Software Market:

By user type, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global supply chain management software market during the forecast period.

In 2016, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions. Based on industry vertical, the transportation & logistics segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.

By product type, warehouse management systems segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

