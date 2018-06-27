Invacio: Launching Stage 3 AI Into Financial and Data Provision Markets

LONDON and HONG KONG, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Invacio will be launching artificial intelligence driven services into the financial prediction and data provision markets initially and have recently launched their own cryptocurrency utility token (INV) which will act as a means of payment for their services.

Agnes by Invacio is a trading signal service with a difference. Not only does Agnes check online sentiment for targeted organisations but also accesses a much wider array of historical and live data banks and feeds to offer not just directional information but also dabbling in price target information. Pulling data and information from the entire globe in real time and then processing it through their multi-layered AI system (Jean), Invacio's Agnes monitors the top 3000 stocks and shares in order to provide very specific details for traders to act upon. These predictions were tested in real world conditions and with real money in a friends and family fund called archimedes (there was some very strong equity management actioned by the human fund manager at the time).

Agnes achieves its predictions and target prices by taking the live market information along with the sentiment score and comparing it with news feed analysis, historical records of similar events/times/products, and its own internally derived information in order to gauge previous market movements and prices.

Alise by Invacio utilises the same background AI system as Agnes but, instead of financial predictions, delivers cleansed market intelligence data direct to users desktops.

The use of a powerful AI system to pull in and analyse huge quantities of data in real time frees up actual manpower and does away with any possible emotional influence from the analysts themselves.

In addition to the AI systems, Invacio will also be launching a super secure zero-knowledge communications system called Invmail (available in open beta now) and the same Zero-Knowledge technology will be used to support the social Network division too.

Invacio's recently launched own cryptocurrency 'Invacio tokens' (INV) are currently tradable on Mercatox BTC and Mercatox ETH, Bancor, Idex, switchain eth-inv and featured on Coin Market Cap They will be needed to pay for and access certain AI services from Invacio. More exchanges are planned.

