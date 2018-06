BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate decreased for the fourth straight month in May, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The registered jobless rate dropped to 9.2 percent in May from 10.4 percent in April.



Moreover, this was the lowest unemployment rate since at least late 1996.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 11.4 percent.



