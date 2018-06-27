The "Pay-VOD in Germany Forecast 2018-2023: German Video-On-Demand Market Insights" report from Goldmedia GmbH has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Video-on-Demand (VOD) is turning into a mass market. At the end of 2017, 18% of all German households were subscribing to at least one paid-for Video-on-Demand service.

The market appears to be on an unabated growth trajectory and the boom in the Pay VOD market (SVOD, TVOD, EST) is seeing revenues soar through the roof. Total revenues (gross) at the end of 2017 amounted to 1.1 billion euros and are anticipated to more than double within only five years, climbing to 2.5 billion euros by 2023. The study 'Pay VOD in Germany 2018-2023 Forecast' examines in detail the market for paid-for Video on Demand services in Germany (SVOD, TVOD, EST) and includes analyses of service providers, business models, potential revenue and potential usage figures up to 2023.

Turnover figures are based on VOD usage which has been measured as part of the publisher's VOD ratings. This has been used to calculate end-user prices (gross), taking into account discounts or free months. All revenue from fees charged for the Amazon Prime service has been included, however, only for customers who actually use the Prime Video service.

Total gross revenues of paid-for Video-on-demand services are anticipated to more than double from 2017 to 2023. Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) services account for three-quarters of total revenue. Currently 30 providers in the German market with new players in the starting blocks. Attractive content and improved availability are important drivers. Wrangling over exclusive rights is driving spiraling prices. Sport is becoming increasingly important.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Results and Market Outlook

2 Definitions and VOD Business Models

3 VOD Market in Germany

3.1. Historical Development Status Quo

3.2. VOD Market Players in Germany

4 VOD Market Forecast

4.1. Pre-conditions and Market Drivers

4.2. Assumptions for Main Operators

4.3. Total Market Development

4.4. S-VOD Segment Analysis

4.5. T-VOD Segment Analysis

4.6. EST Segment Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple iTunes

DAZN

Eurosport

Google Playstore

Maxdome

Netflix

Sky

