Proven Strategic Leader and Team Builder with Deep EMEA Experience at Ixia, Juniper Networks and Cisco Joins A10 Networks to Lead EMEA Sales

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the appointment of Anthony Webb as vice president of sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"In his 20 years of sales experience in the IT, data communications and telecom industry, Tony has proven his ability to deliver vision and strategic direction," said Christopher White, A10 Networks executive vice president of worldwide sales. "Add to that his deep knowledge and experience of the EMEA marketplace all of which makes him an outstanding addition to A10's leadership team."

In his role as vice president, reporting to White, Webb is responsible for managing and growing A10's sales operations in EMEA, as well as leading the company's sales and channel strategy across the theater.

Webb's extensive EMEA experience spans the enterprise, service provider and channel/partner segments. Before joining A10, he served as vice president EMEA of Ixia Technologies, focusing on maintaining Ixia's position as the leading provider in network testing while driving their leadership status in network visibility. Prior to joining Ixia, he held positions at the vice president and managing director level for Juniper Networks, running sales organizations across EMEA and in the UK. In 2000, he joined Cisco as sales manager for service provider and enterprise verticals in the UK, before serving as enterprise sales director emerging markets with Cisco in MEA, then collaboration sales director emerging markets. He left Cisco in 2011 to return to the UK.

Webb started his career after graduating as a mechanical production engineer from MCT (Maidenhead College of Technology) in Berkshire, England. He joined British Telecom in 1992, leading various business units for the company covering the US, Europe and Japan.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is a provider of intelligent and automated cybersecurity solutions, providing a portfolio of high-performance, secure application solutions that enable intelligent automation with machine learning to ensure business-critical applications are secure and always available. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, California, and serves customers in more than 80 countries with offices worldwide. For more information, visit: www.a10networks.com and @A10Networks.

The A10 logo and A10 Networks are trademarks or registered trademarks of A10 Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005334/en/

Contacts:

A10 Networks

Ben Stricker, 408-325-8668

bstricker@a10networks.com