The "Europe Urticaria Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Urticaria epidemiology, Urticaria diagnosed patients, and Urticaria treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Urticaria derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Urticaria, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Urticaria market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Urticaria prevalence, Urticaria diagnosis rate, and Urticaria treatment rate for the period 2017 2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Urticaria: Disease Definition

2. Urticaria Patient Flow in Europe

3. Urticaria Patient Flow in Germany

4. Urticaria Patient Flow in France

5. Urticaria Patient Flow in Spain

6. Urticaria Patient Flow in Italy

7. Urticaria Patient Flow in UK

8. Research Methodology

