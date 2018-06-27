sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.06.2018 | 14:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transactions in a Close Period

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transactions in a Close Period

PR Newswire

London, June 27

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC ("the Company")

Transactions in a close period

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2018 will commence today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 25 July 2018.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

27 June 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire