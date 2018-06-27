Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transactions in a Close Period

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC ("the Company")

Transactions in a close period

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half yearly results for the period ending 30 June 2018 will commence today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 25 July 2018.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

27 June 2018