nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report its second quarter financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 26, 2018. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast at http://investors.nvent.com or by dialing 855-493-3495 or 720-405-2160 along with conference number 9892219. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on August 30, 2018 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

Related presentation materials will be posted to http://investors.nvent.com prior to the conference call.

About nVent

nVent Electric plc ("nVent"), with a principal office in London, England, and U.S. management office in Minneapolis, Minn., is a global leader of inventive electrical solutions that connect and protect customers by creating safer systems to ensure a more secure world. The nearly 9,000 employees worldwide design, manufacture and distribute electrical enclosures, electric heat tracing solutions, complete heat management systems, and electrical and fastening solutions. In 2018, nVent became an independent, publicly traded company (NYSE: NVT) after separating from Pentair plc ("Pentair"). Its robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER are trademarks of nVent Electric plc.

