CEA uses Atos simulator at the CCRT to explore the potential of quantum computing in industry

Paris, June 26, 2018 - The Centre of Computation Research and Technology (CCRT), located at the CEA (French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) center in Bruyères-le-Châtel, and Atos, global leader in digital transformation, are collaborating to provide CCRT's industrial users with one of the most powerful quantum simulators in the world. Built by Atos, the machine will allow partners such as EDF, Safran, IFPEN, and the CEA itself to evaluate the potential of quantum technologies with regard to their specific needs.

The Atos Quantum Learning Machine (QLM) is a simulator that will allow CCRT (Centre de calcul recherche et technologie) partners to experiment with disruptive technologies to better manage the evolution of their applications and to meet the challenges associated with digital simulation, Big Data, and even Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Several industrial partners of the CCRT and the CEA have already identified and started to work on use cases to which quantum computing will make a decisive contribution.

To achieve this, the Atos Quantum Learning Machine offers a fast and efficient way to test and validate algorithms by simulating physical or logical quantum bits (qubits).

This initiative complements the one announced by Teratec[1] to set up a competence center in quantum computing to create a dynamic ecosystem on the same site in Bruyères-le-Châtel, bringing together, industry users, and research centers in a bid to acquire skills quickly and develop further expertise in the field of quantum computing.

In future, the simulator will also be supplemented and opened to other research communities via GENCI[2].

On May 22, 2018, Atos and the CEA launched an industrial chair (https://atos.net/fr/2018/communiques-de-presse_2018_05_22/atos-et-le-cea-lancent-une-chaire-industrielle-sur-linformatique-quantique-avec-le-soutien-de-lanr) with the aim of developing research and innovation in quantum computing.

[1]www.teratec.eu (http://www.teratec.eu/). [2] Created in 2007 by the public authorities, GENCI (Grand équipement national de calcul intensif) is a civil society whose objective is to democratize the use of digital simulation and supercomputing to support French competitiveness in all the areas of science and industry. (www.genci.fr)





