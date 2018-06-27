RingCentral UK, Ltd., a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc., has been selected by BMJ, one of the world's leading medical knowledge providers, as its global communications platform of choice. With RingCentral, BMJ is empowering its growing global workforce across 10 countries to drive efficient customer communications and deeper team collaboration.

BMJ aims to advance healthcare worldwide by sharing knowledge and expertise to improve experiences, outcomes, and value. BMJ publishes 70 medical and allied science journals, which include some of the most influential specialty journals in their field. The company also offers digital professional development courses and clinical decision support tools to help healthcare professionals improve the quality of healthcare delivery. Within the past 50 years, BMJ has pioneered the migration to digital publishing and the development of open access.

To support its international business, BMJ previously used several communications systems, including multiple legacy on-premises PBX systems. These systems did not support the mobility and scalability needs of BMJ's growing distributed workforce and were limited in their team collaboration capabilities. Upon conducting due diligence, the BMJ team selected RingCentral Office for its capabilities, including global deployment, collaborative communications, and open platform.

Aaron Townsend, Head of Service Delivery at BMJ, explains, "With so many international and flexible working staff, and an ever-increasing number of communication tools to support them, we needed a centrally managed, easy-to-deploy, global cloud communications solution. RingCentral Office enables our team to communicate using any device, across any mode of communication, from anywhere. Choosing RingCentral was a unanimous decision from our executive board, as it meets all of our criteria and the company shares our key values of openness, transparency, and trust, which is a vital part of our business culture."

Additionally, BMJ uses RingCentral's seamless integration with Google G Suite. This enables users while working within G Suite to make calls, listen to voicemails, receive/send text messages, and schedule online meetings/audio conferences.

"BMJ is a prime example of a multinational business that is successfully leveraging our global solutions to scale their communications effectively and inspire team collaboration," said Steve Rafferty, Vice President Enterprise, EMEA at RingCentral. "As their cloud ecosystem grows with other business productivity applications, we look forward to further supporting their business with our open platform integrations."

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today's mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact centre solutions. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customise business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2018 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

About BMJ

BMJ is a leading healthcare knowledge provider of trusted medical information and services. We are committed to supporting the highest standards of practice in healthcare through our extensive range of product offerings:

70 world leading medical journals, both general and specialty

- Learning and continuing professional development resources

- Evidence-based decision support tools

- Career services and events

BMJ has more than 6.2 million users worldwide, from clinicians, nurses, students, academic institutions, hospitals to governments and healthcare organisations. We publish in 11 languages, and produce specialist publications for 19 countries, including the United States, India, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, China, and the Middle East. BMJ is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMA (British Medical Association), headquartered in London, with offices around the world. Visit bmj.com/company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180627005440/en/

Contacts:

for RingCentral UK, Ltd.

Faye Miller, 0203 884 0358

Marketing Manager EMEA