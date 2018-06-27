iMD Companies, Inc., Uploads First Quarter Financials to OTC Markets, and is Completing Due Diligence on Gold Mining Claims in Nevada

PLACERVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 / iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICBU) Board of Directors announced today that the company has completed its first quarter financials and has uploaded them to OTC Markets. The company expects to be current within the next 48 hours upon approval by OTC Markets.

The company recently completed the acquisition of SG Minerals Mining Company a subsidiary of iMD. iMD and SG Minerals are currently working on the feasibility and due diligence on developing a large mining operation in Nevada to extract Gold and Precious Metals from claims that are being completed at this time.

Richard Wilson. CEO of iMD stated, "We are very excited about the opportunity to have a mining operation in Nevada. One of the reasons we acquired SG Minerals was, so we could expand our mining operations and have them be the ones to create and extract the precious metals. SG Minerals has the background and expertise to endeavor such an operation. The company plans on acquiring these Gold mining claims to add revenues and assets to the bottom line. We will update our shareholders on a timely basis as to the progress of this acquisition as well as others."

About iMD Companies, Inc. www.imdcompaniesinc.com.

iMD Companies, Inc., (ICBU) is a Florida corporation, engaged in the manufacturing, extraction and distribution in mining and asset accumulation of revenue producing companies. The company is positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions in the mining industries. The company and the principals of the management team have extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ICBU's goal is to create and increase shareholder value by tactically growing our business while strategically seeking to acquire new business and create other business alliances, which generate increased revenues and earnings.

Rick Wilson

rick@anythingmediainc.com

