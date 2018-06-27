Premier Biomedical, Inc. Effects Reverse Split

FINRA Approves BIEI 250:1 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 27, 2018

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI) a research-based publicly traded biomedical company announced that FINRA has approved a corporate action to effect a reverse split on a 250 to 1 share basis. The effects of this action will increase the price of a share of common stock from $0.002 to approximately $0.50. The company announced its intentions to initiate a reverse stock split back in April of this year to facilitate trading at major stockbrokers and dealers.

The company has for several years been involved in researching new and novel approaches for treating a variety of diseases, such as cancer and Alzheimer's Disease along with conditions such as Traumatic Brain Injury, atherosclerosis and aging. The company also sells a line of all-natural, hemp oil based CBD topical pain relief products, including a newly introduced line of Extra Strength topical products marketed under the Pain-Ex IITM label.

The company's stock will begin trading at the new level at the start of business on June 27, 2018 under the temporary trading symbol of BIEID. The trading symbol will revert back to BIEI after 20 trading days.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Premier Biomedical Inc.

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

www.premierbiomedical.com/

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Premier Biomedical, Inc.