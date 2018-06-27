Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that after its first 30 days of operations, its financial services subsidiary, Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC"), had extended a total of 1,694 loans to Chinese small and medium-sized business owners accounting for a combined 99.7M RMB (approximately $20.2M CAD).

"We've been very aggressive in our lending activities from the outset in order to quickly and firmly establish ASFC in the minds of Chinese entrepreneurs as a financial services company that understands their needs and will be there to help them reach their objectives," commented Liang Qiu, Chief Executive Officer of Peak's group of companies in China. "However, being aggressive doesn't mean we're not also being cautious. As we continue to build a reputation with the underserved SME commercial lending segment, our plan is to show other financial institutions that technology, more specifically our Cubeler platform, can be used to make the commercial lending industry more efficient without increasing the risk of loan defaults. We're very satisfied with how ASFC's first 30 days of operations are helping us achieve those objectives so far," concluded Mr. Qiu.

