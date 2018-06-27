

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA accepted the company's New Drug Application and granted Priority Review designation for glasdegib.



Glasdegib is an investigational oral smoothened inhibitor, being evaluated for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia or AML in combination with low-dose cytarabine or LDAC, a type of chemotherapy.



Mace Rothenberg, chief development officer of Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development said, 'In an investigational Phase 2 study, glasdegib in combination with low-dose cytarabine showed a significant improvement in overall survival compared to patients who received low-dose cytarabine alone. Glasdegib is the first smoothened inhibitor to potentially offer such a benefit to patients with acute myeloid leukemia, and we are proud that our application was accepted by the FDA for Priority Review.'



Pfizer said that the submission is based on results from the Phase 2 BRIGHT 1003 study, a randomized, open-label, multicenter trial investigating glasdegib combined with LDAC versus LDAC alone in 132 patients with previously untreated AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS, who were not eligible for intensive chemotherapy.



Results from the study demonstrated a significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival or OS.



The FDA grants Priority Review designation to medicines that may offer significant advances in treatment or may provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA goal date for a decision by the FDA is in December 2018.



