FactoryLogix 2018.1 Now Provides Complete Quality Management Solution (QMS), Delivering Game-Changing Capabilities Automating Entire Continuous Improvement Process for Manufacturers

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), today announces the general availability of FactoryLogix 2018.1. This latest release extends its existing Incoming In-Process Quality Assurance capabilities to now deliver Administrative Quality Management. Administrative Quality Management provides a total solution covering Corrective Action and Preventive Action (CAPA), Material Review Board (MRB), and Failure Reporting, Analysis, and Corrective Action System (FRACAS). These new features complement the shop floor nonconformance and incoming inspection quality components already inherent in FactoryLogix. Together, they comprise a complete quality management solution (QMS), to increase quality outcomes at a lower cost, ensure regulatory and compliance requirements are met and ultimately improve customer satisfaction.

"FactoryLogix 2018.1 is an exciting and pivotal release for us as a company and will be transformative for our existing customer base around the world. For the first time, with FactoryLogix QMS, manufacturers now have access to Incoming Quality Assurance, In-Process Quality Assurance, and Administrative Quality Assurance capabilities connecting and automating quality-related activities, in a single, harmonized platform. The powerful combination provides unprecedented access to deeper, richer data that stand-alone QMS systems cannot deliver," said Jason Spera, CEO, Aegis Software.

FactoryLogix 2018.1 also delivers many additional significant advancements across the entire platform. Below is just a fraction of the noteworthy features and benefits offered in this new release:

Optimize Data Management with Archiving Production data, captured on the factory floor can quickly become massive within a short timeframe, depending on the manufacturing environment. In this era of ever-increasing connectivity, big data and the ongoing management of that data is becoming paramount for many manufacturers. However, to continue to meet compliance and regulatory demands, that data needs to be easily accessible. With FactoryLogix Data Archiving, manufacturers can easily archive and auto-archive data which helps in reducing IT-related costs, improving system performance, and still able to access data if needed at any time.

Drive Ongoing Collaboration Communication - The enhanced Operator Feedback capabilities ensure that feedback and ideas are digitally captured, in real time, to foster an environment of collaboration and communication between production and engineering. Alarms Workflows send feedback notifications to the right people at the right time as well as ensuring timely reviews and resolutions, before final approval. By leveraging this real-time collaboration tool, manufacturers can drive ongoing quality improvements to both product(s) and process(es), boost employee satisfaction, reduce training and improve productivity.

Improve Operator Productivity - Many times manufacturers still require the power of Excel-like capabilities to perform and present relevant information to the shop floor operator. With FactoryLogix 2018.1, manufacturers can now leverage the power of embedded Excel presented in the context of the user's workflow, without needing to launch a second window or application to access that spreadsheet. Manufacturers can rest assured that this seamless experience will help to enhance quality, support better decision making, and improve operator productivity.

Added Enhancements to Workflow Engine for Increased Flexibility - Inherent in FactoryLogix' framework is its unique level of configurability and adaptability throughout the entire solution suite. With FactoryLogix 2018.1, there is now the added ability to create time-based conditions and workflows that span beyond a batch, assembly, revision, workstation, or line. For example, a manufacturer could create a workflow that triggers equipment inspection every 2 months, independent of production operations. There are limitless use cases in which a manufacturer could leverage this feature for ongoing quality, improved productivity, equipment uptime, and many more benefits.

Jason Spera continues, "Our longevity and deep domain expertise have provided us with extensive insights into the pressing challenges that discrete manufacturers are experiencing as we move swiftly into this era of pervasive connectivity and consumerization. With this new release, we maintained our relentless commitment to providing a feature-rich solution that delivers an exceptional user experience. FactoryLogix' end-user configurable and adaptive platform continues to be a competitive differentiator not only for Aegis but, more importantly, for our customers. Even with the competitive landscape of commercial MES providers on the market today, manufacturers continue to find themselves investing heavily in customizing these commercial software solutions to meet the ever-changing dynamics. Unfortunately, it is this customization that immediately puts them behind the innovation curve."

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular platform which delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer's strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution, to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform is helping companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs.

Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com.

