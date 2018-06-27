Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 27/06/2018 / 20:00 UTC+8 *TAOP Receives $1.6 Million Cloud-based Ad Terminal Order for Sichuan Province* SHENZHEN, China, June 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in China, today announced that it has entered into a contract for the sales of 5,000 cloud-based elevator ad terminals to be installed in office buildings and residential communities throughout Sichuan, a province in southwest China occupying most of the Sichuan Basin and the easternmost part of the Tibetan Plateau and is the home of giant pandas. Signed with Sichuan Taoping IoT Technology Limited ("Sichuan Taoping"), the contract is expected to generate sales and service revenue to TAOP of about $1.6 million. Today's news is the thirty-third in a series of announcements since May of 2017 on TAOP's sales of its cloud-based ad terminals. Each transaction is expected to generate recurring service and commission revenue from customers' use of the Company's Yunfa advertising distribution system and Taoping Net/ App ad screen sharing platform. Sichuan Taoping has recently joined the Taoping Alliance, a nationwide advertising resources sharing platform jointly founded by TAOP and Shenzhen Taoping New-Media Limited. Since its establishment in May 2017, the members of Taoping Alliance have increased to fifty-one members with the coverage of over twenty-four provinces and provincial cities throughout China. "We are glad that Sichuan Taoping has officially joined Taoping Alliance," said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, the Chairman and CEO of TAOP, "The population of Sichuan stands at 81 million. We look forward to bringing our resource sharing platform and serving the community at Sichuan, ultimately to benefit the consumers and shareholders." Mr. Lin reiterated that by 2018, the Company expects to sell an additional 120,000 cloud-based ad terminals with market penetration in 100 cities with coverage for 200 million people throughout China. *About Taoping Inc.* Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (Nasdaq: TAOP), is a leading cloud-based ad terminal and service provider of digital advertising distribution network and new media resource sharing platform in the Out-of-Home advertising market of China. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on the ad display terminals. Connecting cloud-based ad terminal owners, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Terminal - Taoping Net/ App - Taoping E-store" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/. *Safe Harbor Statement* This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements. *For further information, please contact:* *Taoping Inc.* Iris Yan Tel: +86-755-8370-4767 Email: IR@taoping.cn http://www.taop.com/ or *Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC* Tel: +1(646)-801-2803 Email: TAOP@dgipl.com 27/06/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

June 27, 2018 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)