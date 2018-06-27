Solar rebates granted through the scheme are expected to cover around 30% of the costs of a residential PV project.Canada's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Energy of the province of Nova Scotia have jointly launched a new rebate scheme for residential solar power generators. Through the 'SolarHomes' program, which will be overseen by Efficiency Nova Scotia, homeowners willing to install a rooftop PV installation will receive a CA$1 rebate per W installed, with the average rebate being around $7,000 (the maximum rebate is estimated to be $10,000). Rebates are ...

