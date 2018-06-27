The new rules may help the Eastern European country resume its solar development after two years of very limited growth. Only PV and renewable energy systems not exceeding 100 kW in size will be allowed to enter the scheme.The Romanian Ministry of Energy has issued a press release announcing that Romania's Parliament yesterday approved the new rules for net metering for solar and renewable energy installations with a capacity of up to 100 kW. The draft order setting out the rules was published by the Romanian energy regulator ANRE in early January. The prosumer, the ministry said in its statement, ...

